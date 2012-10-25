LG Nexus 4 pre-order goes live early for 30 October delivery

It looked as though we'd have to wait until Google's event on the 29 October to see the next Nexus phone unveiled, but Carphone Warehouse has jumped the gun, putting the LG Nexus 4 up for pre-order on its website.

Those interested in the yet-to-be-made-official Android smart phone can throw down cash for the blower now, with Carphone Warehouse promising if you pre-order now you'll get the 4.7-inch device delivered on 30 October.

It's not clear whether Carphone Warehouse has set the listing live by accident, or whether this pre-order page is all part of the plan. You can browse tariffs now, however -- the cheapest way to get the phone free up front seems to be by paying £31 per month on Orange. There's no pay as you go or SIM-free options, on this site at least. I've contacted Carphone Warehouse asking for more information, and I'll let you know if I hear anything.

Details on the Nexus 4 have already leaked in substantial quantities, but this retailer's page looks to dispel any mystery that surrounded the next device to be powered by raw, untainted Android.

The display is listed as boasting a stonking 768x1,280-pixel resolution, which should make for an exceptionally sharp screen. 4.7 inches is a smidge under the Galaxy S3's 4.8 inches, so compared to the S3's 720x1,280 pixels it's a tad higher. The processor is a quad-core, 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 affair, while there's an 8-megapixel camera around the back.

The LG-built Nexus 4 will be the first smart phone to launch with the raw version of Android 4.2 Jelly Bean. Because no manufacturer has tinkered with the operating system, you won't be troubled with any extra interface tweaks or unwanted apps, and you'll be first in line when a new version of Android comes along.

Will you splash out on LG's Nexus 4? Or does another smart phone tickle your fancy? Tell me in the comments or on our Facebook wall.