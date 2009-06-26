LG LX370 is a decent midtier Sprint handset

Slider handsets are a dime a dozen these days, but that doesn't mean they can't deliver the goods. The LG LX370 is one such example. It's a simple midtier phone from Sprint, with a sleek slider design we've seen before, and yet it's not at all unattractive. Features like EV-DO Rev. A, a 2.0-megapixel camera, a music player, GPS, and even corporate e-mail compatibility (provided your company provides Outlook Web Access), kept us intrigued as well. All that combined with good call quality and battery life convinced us the LX370 is a decent midtier phone for the Now Network.

