LG's $360 phone for AT&T is one of the cheapest 5G offerings we've seen

LG

As mobile carriers continue to roll out and expand their 5G coverage throughout this year and the next, phones that can connect to the next-gen network are becoming more affordable. The latest device to tout 5G and a low price is the LG K92 5G. For US carriers AT&T and Cricket, the phone will be available on Nov. 6 for $395 and $360, respectively. It'll also be sold on US Cellular starting Nov. 19 and for a limited time, new users can get it for free "after $350 in bill credits."

The LG K92 5G features a 6.7-inch display with thin bezels and a hole-punch camera on the front of the display. It's powered by a Snapdragon 690 chipset and a 4,000-mAh battery. In addition to a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, it has four other cameras on the back: a 64-megapixel standard shooter, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, and two other cameras for depth sensing and macro images. The phone runs Android 10 out of the box, which is a bit outdated given that the latest version of the OS is Android 11.

LG's handset joins only a couple of other 5G phones in its price range. In September Motorola announced the One 5G, a $445 phone for Verizon and AT&T that also has a 6.7-inch display and four rear cameras. But the One 5G has the more powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, a bigger battery and two front-facing cameras. More recently, OnePlus unveiled the N10 5G. It has the same processor as the LG K92, but it has a 90Hz display and an additional monochrome lens for taking black and white photos. It will be released in the UK followed by the US and costs £329. (No US pricing has been released yet, but that's roughly $430.)

Judging by these specs alone, the LG K92 does make a few compromises. A 5-megapixel wide-angle camera and a previous version of Android don't sound too exciting. But at $359 the phone is still less expensive than its competitors and with many users being more cost-conscious due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may be worth a look if you want to connect to 5G for cheap.