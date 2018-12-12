LG Gram 17 and new 14-inch 2-in-1 are coming to CES 2019

LG

LG's claim to fame with its Gram laptop line is light weight and long battery life -- two of the most important priorities on many laptop-shoppers' lists.

At CES 2019, the company will add two notebooks in the line to carry on that tradition: the 17-inch LG Gram 17 (model 17Z990-R.AAS8U1); and the 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990-U.AAS8U1).

As yet we don't have price or availability information for either.

The 14-inch 2-in-1's specs include:

14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touchscreen IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5



Bundled Wacom AES 2.0 pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity

Weight: 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg)

Dimensions: 12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches (325 x 211 x 18 mm)



Battery life: 21 hours

Eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (possiblly an i7-8550U)

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 528GB SSD

Dark silver

Connections: 1x USB-C, 2x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD, 1x audio combo jack

LG

The Gram 17 specs include:

17-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, covering 96 percent of the sRGB color gamut



Weight: 3 pounds (1.3 kg)



Dimensions: 15.0 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches (381 x 266 x 17 mm)



Battery life: 19.5 hours

Eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (likely an i7-8550U)

Up to 16GB RAM

Up to 528GB SSD

Color options: white, dark silver

Connections: 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 optional), 3x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD, 1x audio combo jack