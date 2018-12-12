CNET también está disponible en español.

LG Gram 17 and new 14-inch 2-in-1 are coming to CES 2019

LG's ultralight series of laptops grows to a 17-inch model as well as a new convertible design.

LG's first 2-in-1 is a 14-inch model that weighs roughly 2.5 pounds.

LG's claim to fame with its Gram laptop line is light weight and long battery life -- two of the most important priorities on many laptop-shoppers' lists. 

At CES 2019, the company will add two notebooks in the line to carry on that tradition: the 17-inch LG Gram 17 (model 17Z990-R.AAS8U1); and the 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990-U.AAS8U1).

As yet we don't have price or availability information for either. 

The 14-inch 2-in-1's specs include:

  • 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touchscreen IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Bundled Wacom AES 2.0 pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
  • Weight: 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg)
  • Dimensions: 12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches (325 x 211 x 18 mm)
  • Battery life: 21 hours
  • Eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (possiblly an i7-8550U)
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • Up to 528GB SSD
  • Dark silver
  • Connections: 1x USB-C, 2x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD, 1x audio combo jack
The LG Gram 17 looks just like its 15-inch sibling, but with more space around the sides of the keyboard.

The Gram 17 specs include:

  • 17-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, covering 96 percent of the sRGB color gamut 
  • Weight: 3 pounds (1.3 kg)
  • Dimensions: 15.0 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches (381 x 266 x 17 mm)
  • Battery life: 19.5 hours
  • Eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (likely an i7-8550U)
  • Up to 16GB RAM
  • Up to 528GB SSD
  • Color options: white, dark silver
  • Connections: 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 optional), 3x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD, 1x audio combo jack
