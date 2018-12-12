LG's claim to fame with its Gram laptop line is light weight and long battery life -- two of the most important priorities on many laptop-shoppers' lists.
At CES 2019, the company will add two notebooks in the line to carry on that tradition: the 17-inch LG Gram 17 (model 17Z990-R.AAS8U1); and the 14-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 (model 14T990-U.AAS8U1).
As yet we don't have price or availability information for either.
The 14-inch 2-in-1's specs include:
- 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) touchscreen IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Bundled Wacom AES 2.0 pen with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity
- Weight: 2.5 pounds (1.1 kg)
- Dimensions: 12.8 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches (325 x 211 x 18 mm)
- Battery life: 21 hours
- Eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (possiblly an i7-8550U)
- Up to 16GB RAM
- Up to 528GB SSD
- Dark silver
- Connections: 1x USB-C, 2x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD, 1x audio combo jack
The Gram 17 specs include:
- 17-inch, 2,560x1,600-pixel IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, covering 96 percent of the sRGB color gamut
- Weight: 3 pounds (1.3 kg)
- Dimensions: 15.0 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches (381 x 266 x 17 mm)
- Battery life: 19.5 hours
- Eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU (likely an i7-8550U)
- Up to 16GB RAM
- Up to 528GB SSD
- Color options: white, dark silver
- Connections: 1x USB-C (Thunderbolt 3 optional), 3x USB 3.1, 1x HDMI, 1x microSD, 1x audio combo jack
Discuss: LG Gram 17 and new 14-inch 2-in-1 are coming to CES 2019
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.