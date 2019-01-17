CNET también está disponible en español.

LG gets around foldable trend with second-screen attachment (The 3:59, Ep.509)

LG's next flagship phone could be very different, Netflix will raise its prices and Apple's Tim Cook calls for more privacy. Again.

On this podcast, we talk about:

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.

