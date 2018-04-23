LG G7 ThinQ image leak tells us four important things

Fact: the LG G7 ThinQ will launch May 2 in New York. Now, a new image tweeted by frequent mobile tipster Evan Blass, sheds some light on the phone's possible design corroborates a heap of rumors. Remember, CNET has not confirmed the validity of the image.

The notch: The render shows a notch cut out at the top of the phone, a major rumor. The design, which is often associated with the iPhone X, is controversial among Android users, despite the fact that Google's Android P software will support it. It isn't clear if you can hide the LG G7 ThinQ notch as you can on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, but that's the rumor.

The Google Assistant button: CNET was first to report that the phone will come with a dedicated Google Assistant button that's similar to the Galaxy S9's. That would correspond to a button on the phone's left spine, beneath the volume rocker. The button on the right side is expected to be the power/lock button.

The headphone jack: The image depicts a USB-C charger port, speakers and a 3.5 millimeter headphone jack on the phone's bottom edge. If true, LG would join Samsung as one of the few major phonemakers to keep the headphone jack. Phonemakers that use the USB-C port exclusively force people to connect their wired headsets using a separate dongle adaptor, which are easy to lose and which may or may not come in the box.

The fingerprint reader on the back: A major LG design overhaul several years back put the volume rocker and power button on the phone's rear. This render suggests that the LG G7 ThinQ will still keep the fingerprint reader on the back, a very common location.

In a few weeks, we'll find out how accurate this image is. In the meantime, read other LG G7 ThinQ rumors here.

LG did not comment on the render.