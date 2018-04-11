Sarah Tew/CNET

LG will officially unveil its LG G7 ThinQ phone on May 2, but hardware specs are already pouring in.

According to internal documents Android Headlines said it was able to obtain and verify, the LG G7 will have a notch screen design that you can toggle off if you don't like it, two 16-megapixel cameras on the back and AI software said to improve camera quality.

LG's relevance as a global player continues to be under attack, though there are bright spots. LG sold 55.4 million units in 2017, according to Statista. That's peanuts compared to its compatriot, Samsung, which shipped 317.3 million phones in 2017, according to IDC. Apple shipped 215.8 million iPhones in 2017, IDC reported.

LG declined to comment.

The LG G7 could be loaded to the brim with AI

Similar to the LG V30S ThinQ, which LG released earlier this year, the LG G7 ThinQ will place an emphasis on AI software. And also like the LG V30S ThinQ, the G7 is said to include LG's AI Cam, which has automatically adjusts the color, saturation and contrast of your photos.

The LG G7 is expected have camera modes for low-light and wide-angle shots, and the AI Cam will reportedly be able to identify the subject you're photographing and configure settings based accordingly. Similarly, the LG G7 is said to come with Google Lens support.

An all-new powerful camera

Speaking of the phone's camera, the LG G7 will reportedly come with new camera hardware that's a step up from previous LG phones. The report claims that the LG G7 will come with dual 16-megapixel rear cameras, compared to the two 13-megapixel cameras on the LG G6, and 16-megapixel and 13-megapixel cameras on the LG V30.

The LG G7 ThinQ is said to use "superpixel" technology, which combines multiple pixels to create a larger superpixel. This could help the phone take pictures in low-light settings. According to the report, the LG G7 ThinQ may be able to take pictures that are four times brighter than those of the LG G6 or LG V30. It sounds like HTC's Ultrapixel marketing speak of years past, which the company has since abandoned.

Another notched phone

Enlarge Image César Salza / CNET

We've heard rumors and seen alleged pictures that point to the LG G7 having a "notch" and the Android Headlines report corroborates this claim.

Ever since the Essential Phone and iPhone X first appeared with a cutout above the phone's display, we've seen plenty of other devices follow suit.

If notches aren't your thing, the report claims that the LG G7 will come with a feature that lets you hide the notch by blacking out the top corners of the phone. We've seen a similar feature on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro.

And more

Some other reported LG G7 specs include:

3D and 2D camera stickers

A new version of Graphy (the manual camera mode

Moving Live Photos (like the ones seen on the iPhone

Portrait Mode (where the camera blurs the background of photos while keeping the subject in focus)

A brighter and more colorful display

Louder and fuller "boombox speakers"

Far-field voice recognition

Google Assistant integration

For more info on the LG G7 ThinQ, read CNET's rumor roundup and stay tuned for the phone's May 2 unveiling.