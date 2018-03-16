The Samsung Galaxy S9 may have kicked off 2018's phone season with a bang, but for Android fans, it's just the beginning. The Nokia 8 Sirocco wowed us with its sleek looks and clean Android One software. Huawei is set to announce its marquee P20 phone. But what about LG?

Citing a new shakeup for its mobile rollout strategy, LG isn't sticking to its usual schedule. It skipped out on unveiling a successor to its G6 phone at this year's Mobile World Congress in February. At the same time, LG is experiencing relatively lower flagship sales compared to Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy line, and may be changing things up in reaction to this.

As such, there's heavy speculation about the G7 in general -- whether it'll exist at all or if it'll even be called the G7. There are a handful of other rumors circulating about the phone's features, availability date and more. Here's a rundown of the best rumors circulating so far. Keep in mind this is an ongoing list and we'll add new info as it rolls out.

LG might launch it in June… or May?

Since the LG G7 didn't launch at MWC, speculation now puts the G7's launch around June, to which an LG rep told CNET, "I can't confirm or deny" the rumor, "as it is all speculative at this time." (Fair enough.) Another report put the timeline one month earlier in May.

It could flaunt an iPhone X-style notch...

At an alleged closed-door meeting LG held at MWC, a G7 prototype appeared with a narrow notch running alongside the top of its screen, similar to the iPhone X.

Much to the chagrin of Android users, LG isn't the only phone company rumored to follow Apple's footsteps: The upcoming Huawei P20 and OnePlus 6 are said to flaunt the notch, and the Essential Phone and Asus ZenFone 5 definitely do. The developer preview of Google's latest Android P update also accommodates for a notched design, so don't be surprised if you see it in even more upcoming phones.

And while the iPhone X has the notch to house the phone's front-facing camera and FaceID sensors, there's no word yet about the functional benefit of the LG G7's supposed notch.

… Or not?

Another leaked image and video actually shows the LG G7 with an optional notch that can be turned on or off. Turning on the notch stretches the phone's wallpaper even further up to the corners, while turning if off gives you the standard look with the time and battery status. It looks and sounds a bit too quirky but at least that's an option for Android users bent on avoiding the notch.

The G7 will likely use a Snapdragon 845 chipset

In December 2017, Qualcomm introduced its Snapdragon 845 chipset. The new processing suite is faster and more efficient, supports 3D face mapping and 5G data speeds, is able to record 4K Ultra HD video and more.

Expect it to be used in most upcoming flagship phones, including the LG G7. Although that's not always a guarantee. Last year, the G6 launched with the Snapdragon 821 chipset even though the 835 was already out and featured in phones like the Galaxy S8. With more time in its schedule though, LG would be remiss not to include it here.

It could be more expensive

LG's G phones generally go for slightly less than Samsung's Galaxy S and Note phones, but that might not be the case with the G7. An expected price bump of about $94, £67 or AU$120 pushes the phone's price closer to its main rival, totalling about $800 in the US. (For comparison, the G6 cost around $600-$720 in the US, depending on the carrier.)

This is a drag for those looking to save money, but apparently the higher price is going into premium features like additional AI smarts (similar to LG's latest V30S ThinQ phone) and quad-DAC audio technology.

