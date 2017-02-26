LG G6 coming to Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and more

2:19 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Recently unveiled at Mobile World Congress, the G6 is LG's latest marquee phone. A handful of US carriers have announced that they will carry the device, which features premium specs and an expansive 5.7-inch display.

Both Verizon and T-Mobile said that the G6 will be available this spring, and they will carry the silver and black variants.

AT&T and US Cellular announced they will carry the phone too, though no availability dates were given.

No word yet from Sprint whether it will sell the device, but we've reached out to the company and will update this piece once we hear back.

In addition to its large display, the G6 is water resistant and has two rear cameras, which includes a wide-angle lens. It also features Google's signature digital and search assistant, (aptly named) Assistant, built right in. For more on the phone, check out our G6 hands-on and read CNET's complete coverage of MWC 2017 here.