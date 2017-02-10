LG G6 teasers emphasize battery life, artificial intelligence

LG

Two weeks ahead of LG's Mobile World Congress 2017 event, the South Korean phone maker sent out a couple of online teasers about its upcoming marquee handset, the G6.

There have been two teasers that we know so far. One (above) reads, "More Juice. To go." This could mean the G6 has a swappable battery, which contradicts existing rumors that because the G6 will probably be water-resistant, its battery probably won't be removable. Or it could mean nothing, the battery is still embeddable, and it just lasts long enough to keep you "going" throughout your day. Without official specs, everything is still possible.

The second teaser reads, "Less artificial. More intelligence." This could be a nod to Google Assistant, which the G6 is expected to have baked-in. The only other phone to have Assistant built in is the Pixel (and its larger counterpart, the XL). Assistant is a signature software program from Google that uses machine learning, Google's vast search database and two-way interaction to help users go about their daily lives.

CNET will be on the ground in Barcelona reporting from LG's presser, so check back for more details soon.