LG apparently can't get enough of the LG G6, its first flagship phone for 2017.

Enlarge Image James Martin/CNET

The South Korean electronics giant plans to release two more variations by the end of the month, according to a Korean report by ETNews: the LG G6 Plus and LG G6 Pro.

Despite the G6's large display, small bezels, and dual rear cameras, it faces tough competition from its chief rival, Samsung's Galaxy S8. Releasing new versions of the G6 could be LG's way of mixing up its portfolio to double down against the S8 and S8 Plus.

So, what's different? The LG G6 Plus will reportedly bump up the internal storage to 128GB of storage, reported ETNews. It could also include wireless charging for global markets -- that's currently only available for the US.

And the "Plus"? Confusingly, the new version might not have a bigger screen at all. In fact, it sounds like it could be more of a "minus": cheaper, with half the storage size as the original: 32GB. It would cost 700,000 South Korean won (about $624/£484/AU$845), ETNews said.

The LG G6 variants are said to go on sale worldwide and not just in the company's home country of Korea. If the reports are true we may start hearing more about the phones in the near future.

