LG's G6 phone reportedly has rounded edges and thin bezel

Looks like we've got our first peek of LG's new flagship Android phone, the G6, expected to be unveiled next month at the Mobile World Congress trade show in Spain.

The new handset is expected to have rounded corners and a super thin bezel, according to a photo obtained by The Verge.

The phone will be LG's prime shot at taking on Samsung. The South Korean electronics giant is still reeling from its woes with the Galaxy Note 7, which was recalled due to explosions caused by battery defects. Android handset makers, including Google itself with its new Pixel phone, have been clamoring to fill the possible void left by Samsung with its Note missteps.

LG also reportedly chose to hang on to the headphone jack, which Apple decided to jettison with the iPhone 7.

The company did not immediately return a request for comment on the photo's authenticity.

The phone also reportedly ditches the "modular" design of the previous model, the G5. That phone had a detachable chin that could be swapped out for a new battery or camera grip.

