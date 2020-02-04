LG expands Apple TV app support to 2019 TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Apple TV app is already on Roku, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart TVs, and has been for a few months. Now, the app has made its way to another set of devices: LG TVs.

The South Korean electronics giant announced Tuesday that it has begun rolling out an Apple TV app for "compatible 2019 LG smart TVs in over 80 countries" with plans to have the app available at launch when its 2020 TVs ship in the coming months. The company says it will bring the app to 2018 TVs "later this year via an over-the-air firmware upgrade."

Prior to the app's availability, those looking to watch Apple TV Plus, iTunes-purchased videos or Apple TV channels on their 2019 LG TV would need to use AirPlay on their Apple device or use an Apple TV box, Roku, Fire TV or plugged-in computer to get the content onto the big screen.

The new app should make this all a bit easier and allow for watching content in 4K with Dolby Vision.

Compatible televisions for the app include the entire 2019 LG OLED line and series SM9X and SM8X NanoCell TVs. LG says it will bring the app to "select UHD TVs (series UM7X and UM6X)" later this month.