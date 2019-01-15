LG drops price on OLED TVs in time for Super Bowl, starting at $1,500

Sarah Tew/CNET

Waiting for LG to put its industry-leading OLED TVs on sale has become an annual tradition, and the wait is finally over.

After failing to get a steep discount for Black Friday 2018, LG's B8 series of OLED TVs is finally on sale for the Super Bowl 2019. They're not cheap by any means, but they're less-expensive than any other 2018 OLED TV so far. Here's the breakdown.

LG OLED B8 series pricing Model Size Black Friday Price Current price Savings OLED65B8P 65-inch $2,500 $2,300 $200 OLED55B8P 55-inch $1,600 $1,500 $100

A press release LG emailed to CNET claims that the new pricing is its lowest ever on OLED TVs, but it's actually a tie. For Black Friday 2017 LG discounted its B7A OLED TVs to exactly the same price: $1,500 for the 55-inch and $2,300 for the 65-inch.

Now playing: Watch this: LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

Time to pull the trigger, cowboy

LG's Super Bowl discount on the B8 might not be its lowest in history, but if you're in the market for a high-end TV and can afford an OLED -- in short, if you've been waiting for this price drop -- now is the time to buy.

In my review of the OLED B8 I gave it CNET's Editors' Choice award as the best high-end 2018 TV. It delivers everything I expected from an OLED TV in terms of image quality, starting with perfect black levels. It has plenty of brightness and contrast to make just about everything -- including football -- look great. Yes, the more-expensive C8 did just a bit better in my tests, but the difference isn't worth the money.

All OLED TVs have the increased potential for burn-in compared to LCD-based models, although most people and use cases it won't be an issue. If you're unfamiliar with burn-in, here's what you need to know.

In case you're wondering, I don't think the B8 will get another official discount. Yes, it and other LG OLED TVs can be found for less in some places online, but as far as LG's official pricing goes, I'm guessing this is as low as it goes.

Of course LG's 2019 OLED TVs will arrive this spring, but if the past is any indication, I don't expect to recommend buying them over the 2018 models until Black Friday 2019 at the earliest. Yes the new models have some HDMI 2.1 features that could appeal to high-end gamers and Dolby Atmos fans, but the main image quality improvement from 2018 to 2019 is better processing. Based on past comparisons, I expect the visible difference between the B8 and its 2019 cohorts to be minor, at best.

In other words OLED image quality has largely plateaued, and unless you're willing to pay up for a slight improvement, your best bet is to get the cheapest one.

And now the cheapest widely available OLED TV is the B8. If you don't want to wait another year for a new TV, consider this your green light.

75-inch options and more

Beyond its still very high price, the main downside of the B8 is the fact that it maxes out at 65 inches. Yes, LG sells a 77-inch OLED, but it costs seven grand.

A lot of TV shoppers, especially football fans who want to enjoy the big games in style, are gravitating toward a 70- or 75-inch TV. If you're looking for a high-performance set in that size TV that's relatively affordable, my primary recommendation is the new 75-inch TCL 6 series. The 75-inch Vizio P series is another excellent bet.

To get significantly better image quality in a 2018 75-inch TV over those two you'll need to pay up, way up, for the Samsung Q9.

LG's discounts are still too rich for your blood? Relax, we've got plenty of choices for Super Bowl-ready TVs at every budget.