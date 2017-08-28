LG completes its premium kitchen with a dishwasher and an oven

LG

They might not have the flash of a washing machine where you can wash two loads of laundry at once or a fridge where you can knock on the door to see inside, but the two latest entries in the LG Signature line still promise smarts, high-end technology and a premium design.

LG announced an LG Signature Dishwasher and an LG Signature Double Oven Range on Monday, Aug. 28, to complete the company's premium line of luxury appliances. First announced at CES in 2016, the LG Signature line previously encompassed a Twin-Wash washing machine that could also dry your clothes, a fridge with a door you could turn transparent with a knock, an OLED TV and an air purifier.

LG

The LG Signature Top Control Dishwasher with QuadWash features four spray arms -- thus, the name QuadWash -- for better cleaning, faster. As you'd expect from the premium line, the dishwasher will cost a lofty $1,700. It'll also work with LG's SmartThinQ app so you can control it with your phone.

The LG Signature Double Oven will be offered in three varieties: an electric version for $3,400, a gas version for $3,500 and a dual-fuel model for $3,600. Each offers "ProBake Convection," which offers even heat distribution over every rack. All ovens will also work with the SmartThinQ app.

If you're in the market for superpricey appliances, you'll now at least be able to outfit your whole home with the same LG line. Just know that you can get similar features -- convection and even LG's QuadWash feature -- for much less.