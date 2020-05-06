LG Electronics' new budget smartphone has launched on Boost Mobile, with the LG K51 sporting a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It retails for $150 but is currently on sale for $90. The new phone in LG's K series runs on Android 9 and has three rear cameras: a 13MP lens, a 5MP superwide and a 2MP bokeh.
The LG K51 also comes with:
- A 4,000mAh battery.
- 3GB of RAM.
- 32GB of memory.
- An external microSD card slot for up to 2TB of extra storage.
- A MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.
- A headphone jack.
- A fingerprint sensor.
- A Google Assistant key.
Boost Mobile phone plans start at $35 a month for 3GB of 4G data and unlimited talk and text, and they max out at $60 a month for 5G capability, unlimited data, talk and text and 30GB of hotspot usage.
Discuss: LG budget phone launches on Boost Mobile for $90
