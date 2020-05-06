LG budget phone launches on Boost Mobile for $90

Boost Mobile

LG Electronics' new budget smartphone has launched on Boost Mobile, with the sporting a 6.5-inch HD+ display. It retails for $150 but is currently on sale for $90. The new phone in LG's K series runs on Android 9 and has three rear cameras: a 13MP lens, a 5MP superwide and a 2MP bokeh.

The LG K51 also comes with:

A 4,000mAh battery.



3GB of RAM.



32GB of memory.



An external microSD card slot for up to 2TB of extra storage.



A MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.



A headphone jack.



A fingerprint sensor.



A Google Assistant key.



start at $35 a month for 3GB of 4G data and unlimited talk and text, and they max out at $60 a month for 5G capability, unlimited data, talk and text and 30GB of hotspot usage.