Move over Google: LG brings Alexa to 2019 LG ThinQ AI TVs

Have a new LG but prefer Alexa to Google Assistant? You now have a choice.

LG announced Thursday that it has begun rolling out Amazon's digital assistant to its 2019 line of ThinQ AI televisions. Those in North America will get the update this month, the company says, with European and Asia users getting it in "the weeks to come."

The update will come through the Alexa app and work on LG's 2019 UHD, NanoCell and OLED TVs that are branded with ThinQ AI.

With the update, LG is giving users the option to choose which assistant they prefer. Last year the company added Google Assistant to its 2018 TVs and has included it on 2019 sets. The TVs get nearly full Alexa functionality, including the ability to control other smart devices and set routines using just their voice.

Unlike other Alexa devices with far-field microphones, the LG TVs do not mics built into them. To summon Alexa users will need to push a button on the remote, similar to how the Google Assistant is activated.

In addition to the update of Alexa, LG also reaffirmed that it will be bringing Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to 2019 OLED and "select" NanoCell TVs in a separate mid-year update. By adding HomeKit integration LG TV owners will be able to control their TV through Siri, giving the complete option of digital options.

LG is the latest to offer both Google Assistant and Alexa integration. Sonos recently added the functionality to its Beam and One smart-speakers while Bose announced this week that Google Assistant would join Alexa on its Home Speaker 500, Soundbar 500 and 700 and the forthcoming Home Speaker 300.