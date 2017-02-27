​LG and Valve are working on a VR headset

LG looks like another upcoming player in the VR landscape.

LG is developing a VR head-mounted display, Valve said in a release Monday. A prototype of the headset will be demonstrated at Valve's booth at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco this week.

LG experimented with VR in a pair of mobile goggles about a year ago, but the headset Valve described sounds PC-connected and compatible with Steam VR. The LG prototype is designed to "deliver a high fidelity, next generation VR experience," according to Valve.

LG and Valve didn't respond to requests for comment.

Valve's efforts in VR are geared toward multiple hardware partners: Valve head Gabe Newell has discussed plans for future hardware before, and Valve's Lighthouse tracking system was opened up to third-party developers last year.

Price and availability for LG's VR headset will be announced at a later date.