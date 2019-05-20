LG aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030

David Ramos / Getty Images

LG is furthering its commitment to go green.

The electronics company has launched an initiative to work toward achieving net-zero carbon emissions from global operations within 12 years, according to a release on Monday. LG plans to cut emissions by 50% from 2017 levels, which totaled 2 million tons, to 960,000 tons by the end of 2030.

The company will expand renewable energy installations using solar energy and use its own technology, such as high-efficiency chillers and energy management systems, to reduce carbon emissions. LG will also get certified emission reduction credits by expanding its clean development mechanism (CDM) projects.

"LG's progressive steps in reducing carbon emissions at workplaces the world over, with many more UN CDM projects in the works, exemplify the company's unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability leadership," Lee Young-jae, vice president of environmental safety at LG Electronics, said in the release.

Now playing: Watch this: LG C9 OLED TV has the best picture quality ever