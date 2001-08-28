Lexmark unveils TV printer

Lexmark International has unveiled a color printer that attaches to either a PC or an interactive TV set-top box. According to the company, the black and silver Lexmark i3 is 4 inches high, has a front-loading paper tray and resembles a small VCR. When attached to an interactive TV set-top box, the i3 allows people to print photos and e-mail and to document online banking and shopping. The printer will cost $139 and is expected to ship later this year.
