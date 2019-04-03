Lexar debuts 900MB/sec USB-C 3.1 portable 1TB SSD for $280

Lexar

Lexar's calling its new Professional SL100 Pro the "world's fastest 1TB portable SSD with USB 3.1 Type-C port." That's a lot of qualifiers. But for $280 with a maximum write speed of 900 megabytes per second and read speed of 950MB/sec (on a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, formerly USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, connection), that's a pretty good price compared to faster Thunderbolt 3 equivalents.

In addition to 1TB, you can get it in 250GB ($100) and 500GB ($150) capacities.