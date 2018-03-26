Leviton Decora smart switches sync up with Nest

Enlarge Image Chris Monroe/CNET

You can add Leviton's Decora lineup of Wi-Fi smart switches and plugs to the long list of gadgets and services that work with Nest.

Leviton's Decora switches sync directly with your phone over Wi-Fi, which lets you turn your lights on and off using an app on your phone, or automate them to turn on and off automatically. Sync everything up with Nest, and you'll be able to automate your lights to turn on automatically when your Nest thermostat detects you coming home, or when your Nest Cam detects motion. You can also set the lights to turn on automatically when the Nest Protect smoke detector senses an emergency.

It's a nice addition to the lineup, which also recently added support for voice control with both Alexa and the Google Assistant. Voice controls via Siri are available, too, but you need to buy the Apple HomeKit-enabled version of Leviton's Decora switches. Those HomeKit versions didn't get the Alexa or Google Assistant controls, and they won't work with Nest, either. That's a more scattered approach than you'll get with competitors like iDevices and Belkin WeMo, whose smart switches work with all three of the major voice platforms.

Still, Leviton's switches cost notably less than competitors like those, with its in-wall smart dimmer selling for $50. For comparison, the Belkin WeMo Dimmer costs $80, while the iDevices Dimmer Switch sells for $100.