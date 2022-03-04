Levi's Sale: Walk Away With New Jeans and Savings Today

Levi's

There are two sweet deals happening for returning and new shoppers at Levi's. The first deal is for everyone. If you spend $100, you'll get ; if you spend $150, you'll get $50 off; if you spend $200 or more, you'll get $75 off. The deal is automatically applied at checkout and ends March 7.

The second deal is only available to first-time customers. When you sign up for Levi's , you'll receive a special code for 20% off your purchase.

In terms of jean styles, there are classic styles, which include straight jeans as well as skinny, slim, tapered and loose, for plus and standard sizes. If you want a jacket to go with your jeans, there are also a couple you can find discounted.

The list of exclusions is long and can't be fully summarized here. But keep in mind that any brand partnerships with Levi's, such as those with Naomi Osaka, Jaden Smith or the Simpsons, are off limits. In order to make sure you get a discount, only grab jeans tagged in red as $75 off $200+, $50 off $150+, $25 off $100+ Applied at Checkout.