LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck in final round of Jeopardy guest hosts

You probably don't need to ask who LeVar Burton is. As the host of Reading Rainbow, the actor helped foster a love of literacy in a generation of children. He was unforgettable as Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: The Next Generation and as Kunta Kinte in Roots. Next, he wants to be host of Jeopardy -- and he's about to get the chance.

The game show recently announced the final round of guest hosts to headline the show's 37th season. In addition to Burton, the group includes Good Morning America host Robin Roberts; former Celebrity Jeopardy champ David Faber; political commentator George Stephanopoulos and sportscaster Joe Buck.

We can finally tell you! Here is the final group of guest hosts to close out Season 37:



• Robin Roberts

• George Stephanopoulos

• David Faber

• Joe Buck

• LeVar Burton!https://t.co/iAPNyy29pu pic.twitter.com/Twgef7i6b5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 21, 2021

Burton has been transparent about how much he wants the role, telling USA Today's The Mothership podcast he feels "as strongly about my rightness for this as I did about Kunta and Geordi. And I'm that invested in getting the job."

He's not alone, either. In early April, his name trended on social media platforms as fans voiced their support for the idea, as did fellow celebrities including Dick Van Dyke and Stephen Colbert.

"I think LeVar Burton should host Jeopardy as Geordi La Forge. And the buzzers should be phasers." Colbert wrote. "And Data should be the judge."

I think LeVar Burton should host Jeopardy! As Geordi La Forge. And the buzzers should be phasers. And Data should be the judge. And it should be in space. And just be Star Trek. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) April 7, 2021

Sony Pictures Entertainment: LeVar Burton should be the next host of Jeopardy! - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/h5ZuPZGICL via @Change — Dick Van Dyke (@iammrvandy) April 7, 2021

Burton may have a lot of support, but Jeopardy has made it clear it hasn't yet selected a permanent replacement for beloved late host Alex Trebek. "Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Executive Producer Mike Richards told USA Today. "We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

Sony Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

LeVar Burton will appear on Jeopardy on episodes airing between July 26 and July 30.