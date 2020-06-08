Let the sun charge your stuff: Get a solar charger power bank for 50% off

RAVPower

Solar-powered portable chargers are sort of like my grandfather -- neither can be rushed. The energy density of consumer solar cells is just too low to charge your portable electronics quickly, so it can take a couple of days to top off an iPhone using solar power entirely. But RAVPower has a couple of power banks that can be charged via a wall outlet or solar energy, which makes them quite versatile -- if you're outdoors or near a window, you can use solar. Otherwise, plug it in to keep the battery topped off. And right now, you can pick up both a 10,000- and a 20,000-mAh solar power bank at a serious discount.

RAVPower RAVPower's 10,000-mAh power bank can be charged using its solar cells or via Micro-USB. It has a pair of USB ports to top off your devices, and the 10,000-mAh battery should give an iPhone X, for example, somewhat more than three full charges. There's also a small LED bulb you can use as a flashlight for spot illumination. To get this deal, be sure to click the coupon on the product page and also apply discount code NOY9DIFF at checkout.

RAVPower RAVPower's 20,000-mAh power bank can be charged using its solar cells or via Micro-USB. It has a pair of USB ports to top off your devices, and the 10,000-mAh should give an iPhone X, for example, about six charges. There's also a powerful LED panel that provides a generous amount of illumination. To get this deal, be sure to apply discount code KL2V3JHX at checkout.

