Let Flexjobs help you find remote work all year long for $20

The pandemic has affected a lot of jobs and industries, but this tool can help you find work more easily.

There are pros and cons to working from home. Pro: no commute and a better work-life balance. Con: Finding remote work can be difficult, in part because traditional career services and job boards haven't quite caught up yet with the flex-work lifestyle. Flexjobs is a little different; it specializes in the remote and flexible job search market. An annual subscription to the service usually costs $50, but today only, you can get a year of Flexjobs for just $20 when you apply promo code CHEAP20 at checkout. 

Flexjobs doesn't just list remote and flex jobs; the service adds value by writing a job summary, company description, and providing other related info as well, including the best way to contact the company and apply for the open role. Flexjobs posts positions in careers that include account management, accounting, business development, communications, education and training, engineering, science and technology, project management and writing.

The $20 subscription lasts one year, and can be refunded within 15 days of purchase. But once you redeem the code, there are no pro-rated refunds -- you own the subscription for the entire year. 

