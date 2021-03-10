Let a robot vacuum clean your floors for just $100

Dser

Here's how I know we're living in the future. While sitting on the couch, I can say, "Alexa, start the robot vacuum," and it'll actually happen. And, let's face it, I'm not getting up until I've finished bingeing every episode of Alone. (I'm obsessed with that show.)

What's the price of such futuristic robotic goodness? Many a robo-vac sells in the $300 to $400 range, and some cost hundreds more. That's what makes this deal such an eye-opener: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Potensic has the with promo code 5B56CWS4. It originally sold for $280; this is officially the lowest price I've seen for this model.

The 23T promises 2,200 Pa of suction, which is a number that means nothing to most folks but is actually on the higher side in this product category. (It's a measurement of air pressure; many other models top out at 1,800 or 2,000 Pa.) Translation: This vacuum really sucks, ha ha.

You can control it using either the included remote or the Dser app. Because it's Wi-Fi-connected, it can also be operated via Alexa or Google voice commands.

Why is this thing so cheap? It doesn't offer the super-smart laser-guided navigation of higher-end vacs; instead, it relies solely on random pathfinding. It'll bounce around your kitchen like Uncle Desmond after a few too many.

It also lacks any kind of virtual boundary system. If you want to keep it from going into one room or another, you have to lay a piece of magnetic boundary strip on the floor. (Not ideal, obviously.) Dser supplies about 12 feet of that material.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but I found some very positive reviews elsewhere, and it has a 4.3-star average rating from over 850 Amazon buyers. I'd say if you have a relatively small home or apartment and can let the robo-vac roam free, this is definitely worth a look.

