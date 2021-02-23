Lenovo's stable of ThinkPad laptops include latest Intel, AMD chips starting at $689

Lenovo

Lenovo ThinkPads rule the business laptop market and, although the company's premium ThinkPad X1 models get all the attention, your IT department is more likely to give you something from its X, T, L or P series of laptops. That's nothing to sniff at, though, as the PC-maker announced today that all those lineups are getting refreshed models with 11th-gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processors.

And those aren't the only enticing changes to the new models. The ThinkPad X13 and X13 Yoga now have up to a 13.3-inch WQXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving you more vertical room to work. You'll also find Wi-Fi 6 or 6E in the Intel models, while AMD configurations will have Wi-Fi 6 and mobile 5G or 4G wireless will also be an option. Enhanced security features will include match-on-chip fingerprint readers and IR cameras for facial recognition.

The new 14- and 15.6-inch T-series laptops will share the same processor, wireless and security features as the X13 but will add bright 500- and 600-nit displays to make it easier to work under overhead lights or outside. You'll also be able to get it with entry-level discrete Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics. But if you need more graphics muscle for design work, you'll want to look at the new P-series laptops.

The ThinkPad P14s and P15s can be configured with 11th-gen Intel Core vPro processors matched with Nvidia T500 workstation discrete graphics. Their displays -- available in 14- and 15.6-inch sizes -- ship with X-Rite factory color calibration as well.

If you're looking for just a general workhorse laptop, the ThinkPad L series is also getting refreshed with new Intel and AMD processors, up to Nvidia MX450 discrete graphics, Wi-Fi 6 and optional 4G wireless and is available in 14 and 15-inch sizes. It's also the least expensive starting at $689 when it arrives in May. That converts to approximately £489 or AU$870.

Along with the refreshed ThinkPads, Lenovo announced the ThinkVision P40w-20, a 39.7-inch IPS 300-nit HDR-compliant display. It's the world's first Intel Active Management Technology-capable Thunderbolt 4 monitor, which gives IT departments a secure, stable connection for remote setup and assistance. The display also has eKVM capabilities so you can connect to two PC sources and even split those sources simultaneously side-by-side on the display.

The monitor is expected to be available in June for $1,699.