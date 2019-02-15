Lenovo is slashing prices on a large swath of its laptops during its President's Day sale. And there's no rush, either: These deals are in effect through Feb. 25. You'll find discounted ThinkPads, IdeaPads, Legion gaming laptops and much more.
To help you find the best bargains, I have scoured Lenovo's offerings and found five of the best deals. You can also find the full list of Presidents' Day deals here.
- Read more: Dell's President's Day deals
- Read more: Best Buy's President's Day deals
- Read more: President's Day bargains at Walmart
- Read more: The best President's Day deals we've found
Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Lenovo IdeaPad 330S (14-inch): $600 (save $200)Lenovo
But first: This last-minute deal is actually from Newegg.com, and it only runs through Friday, Feb. 15. But this Lenovo IdeaPad 330S 14-inch laptop is $599.99 shipped at Newegg. Key specs include an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Regular price: $800.
Lenovo IdeaPad 720S: Starting at $824.99 (save $675)Sarah Tew/CNET
Lenovo chops the price of the 15-inch IdeaPad 720S nearly in half with promo code code IHEART720S. It uses an older seventh-gen Core i7 chip but serves up Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti graphics and a roomy 512GB SSD.
Lenovo Yoga C930: Starting at $999.99 (save $400)Sarah Tew/CNET
A slightly small pen and slightly elevated price were the only reservations CNET Reviews had with this otherwise stellar two-in-one convertible. I can't help you with the pen, but I can assist you with the high price if you plunk down for this leading two-in-one while it's on sale: Apply code YOGADB5.
Lenovo Legion Y730: Starting at $999.99 (save $210)Lori Grunin/CNET
What a boon for gamers on a budget! Lenovo's entry-level 15-inch gaming laptop is even more affordable right now and delivers solid build quality, programmable RGB keyboard lighting, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga: Starting at $1,253.25 (save $417.75)James Martin/CNET
Modern, secure, and flexible, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has long been a favorite among the business class. Now is the time to make your pitch to your budget manager for an upgrade -- especially with the big savings, courtesy of code THINKPRESIDENT.
Lenovo Yoga 730: Starting at $699.99 (save $180)
It's not one of the biggest discounts you'll find from Lenovo's sale, but any savings are appreciated when it comes to the 13.3-inch Yoga 730, one of the best thin-and-light two-in-ones on the market. Use code LUVAYOGA at checkout.
I've highlighted only five sale items out of dozens upon dozens. Shop for yourself and find all of Lenovo's President's Day laptop deals.
Mobile World Congress 2019: Get complete coverage from the world's biggest phone show.
Fortnite: Everything you need to know: Get the lowdown on Fortnite: Battle Royale, which is now in season 7.
Discuss: Lenovo's President's Day sale: The best 5 laptop deals
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.