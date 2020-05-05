CNET también está disponible en español.

Lenovo's Legion gaming smartphone reportedly leaks

The gaming phone will reportedly have fast charge, a 144Hz refresh rate, two charging ports and two speakers.

Leaked Lenovo Legion gaming phone

Purported pictures of Lenovo's gaming phone.

 XDA Developers

Details of a gaming smartphone from Lenovo has reportedly leaked online. The phone will be branded with the company's gaming line Legion, XDA Developers reported Tuesday citing an unnamed source. 

XDA Developers said it learned from teaser videos and posters that the Legion Gaming Phone will possibly launch with:

  • 90W fast wired charging for 100% charge within 30 minutes
  • 5000mAh dual-cell battery 
  • A USB-C port on the side and the bottom
  • No headphone jack
  • Two rear cameras in the middle of the back - 64MP and 16MP
  • A pop-up front-facing 20MP camera on the side
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Vibration
  • Two speakers
  • 144Hz refresh rate display
  • Notch-less screen
  • Android 10

Posters and specs have been shared by Lenovo on Chinese social media site Weibo and have leaked elsewhere online, the report said.

Lenovo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

