Lenovo's Legion gaming smartphone reportedly leaks

XDA Developers

Details of a gaming smartphone from Lenovo has reportedly leaked online. The phone will be branded with the company's gaming line Legion, XDA Developers reported Tuesday citing an unnamed source.

XDA Developers said it learned from teaser videos and posters that the Legion Gaming Phone will possibly launch with:

90W fast wired charging for 100% charge within 30 minutes



5000mAh dual-cell battery



A USB-C port on the side and the bottom



No headphone jack



Two rear cameras in the middle of the back - 64MP and 16MP



A pop-up front-facing 20MP camera on the side



Qualcomm Snapdragon 865



Vibration



Two speakers



144Hz refresh rate display



Notch-less screen



Android 10



Posters and specs have been shared by Lenovo on Chinese social media site Weibo and have leaked elsewhere online, the report said.

Lenovo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.