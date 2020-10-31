Lenovo's Black Friday sale started early: Here are the 7 best laptop deals

Deal Savings Price









Looking for a laptop deal? Lenovo is getting a jump on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and is already offering deep discounts on some of our favorite laptops. This week, a model from the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 line is deeply discounted, as is a configuration from the previous X1 Carbon Gen 7 series. Two-in-one convertible tablet-laptops are also on sale, including the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. You'll also find deals on a 13-inch ThinkPad X390 and 14-inch ThinkPad T490 and T490S business laptops along with a truly affordable gaming laptop.

These pre-Black Friday deals require discount codes, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. With that small caveat noted, let's dive into the deals and find a new Lenovo laptop.

Lenovo You can save nearly $1,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKPEEK. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. This model is customizable, and I suggest doubling the RAM to 16GB and the SSD to 512GB. Those upgrades raise the price to $1,450, but also bumps the savings up to $1,186 off with the above code.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old and the storage capacity is limited, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration for less than half price with code THINKSNEAK10. It features an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a crisp 2K (2,256x1,504-pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. With code THINKSNEAK18, you can knock a huge hole in the price of this model that features a 14-inch display powered by a eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's not as sleek at the above X1 Carbon but offers the same CPU and double the RAM and storage space for the same price. The display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution and 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo The ThinkPad T490S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T490 but not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is marked down to $1,200 with code THINKYAY and features a eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch display has a 2K (2,560x1,440-pixel) resolution and 500 nits of brightness. The CPU is two generations old but should have no trouble with general office tasks, especially with an ample 16GB of memory. And that's a lot of storage capacity and a crisp, bright display for the money.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration features the component lineup as the ThinkPad T490 above: eighth-gen Core i5, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can get it for $900 with code THINKSNEAK20.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features all wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. And with the code THINKSNEAK12, you can get it for only $950. This model features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this budget gaming laptop delivers excellent bang for the buck at its current sale price. You can save $200 with code GAMING3DB on an IdeaPad 3i gaming laptop that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. It also supplies a 512GB SSD for storage. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Rated for 250 nits of brightness, it's probably not the brightest display but it is fast with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Originally published earlier this year. Updated with current deals.