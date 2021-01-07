Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 desktop has rotating screen for vertical viewing

Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 takes all-in-one desktops in a new direction, so to speak. Announced ahead of CES 2021, its 27-inch 4K IPS display not only tilts up to 20 degrees back but it can also be fully rotated into a vertical position. You might question the need for that, but considering the display covers 99% DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamuts and is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, this could be a good option for content creation.

Other features include the capability to connect the AIO 7 to your laptop and share its storage so you can easily move files between the two PCs. Lenovo says you'll eventually be able to cast content to the desktop from your phone or tablet just as you would your TV. The desktop comes with a color-matched wireless keyboard and mouse and a detachable 5-megapixel webcam.

The Yoga AIO 7 is already available in China as the Yoga 27, but it's expected to be available in select markets starting in February. Prices will start at $1,599 (roughly £1,175 or AU$2,050). However, it won't be coming to North America.

What will be coming to North America in March is a pair of monitors made for the growing number of people working and learning from home. The $190 Lenovo L27e-30 and $160 L24i-30 are simple, attractive full HD displays designed to fit in more at home than the office. Each has a metal stand with hidden cable management and a slot at the front to hold a phone. They also have Eye Comfort technology certified by TUV Rheinland to help minimize blue light and flickering.

A new mobile gaming experience

The Lavie Mini is an 8-inch two-in-one laptop with a 1920x1200-pixel touchscreen and up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor. It also has Iris Xe integrated graphics, up to a 256GB solid state drive and 16GB of LPDDR4 memory. It's the product of a joint venture with NEC. While it's interesting for its size alone, the Mini also has a couple of cool accessories to turn it into a gaming device.

One of those is a controller that attaches to the Mini's sides, making it look like a large Nintendo Switch. The other is a dock that lets you stand the Mini upright in tablet mode, making it look like one of . The dock has an HDMI out so you can connect it to an external display or TV. Although the integrated graphics wouldn't let you play anything too demanding locally, this might be a good option for enjoying streaming game services. That's if it ever comes to market, though: The Lavie Mini is a prototype and not available at this time.