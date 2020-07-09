Lenovo will unveil Legion gaming phone with whopping 16GB of RAM, report says

Lenovo is officially entering the mobile gaming space on July 22, TechRadar reports, pointing to an announcement post on Weibo, the Chinese social media site. The Legion, a phone boasting Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, will likely only be available in China at launch.
The Legion will be one of the first phones to use Qualcomm's new chipset, alongside the Asus ROG Phone 3, which will also launch the same day. According to Qualcomm, the 865 Plus will feature 10% faster graphics rendering and CPU clock speed than the previous Snapdragon 865.
Lenovo declined our request for comment.
