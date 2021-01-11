Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 2-in-1, its thinnest ever, appears for CES 2021

Lenovo

Lenovo's premium ThinkPad X1 laptops have been a highlight of its CES announcements for years now and it continues with CES 2021 despite being virtual. The PC maker is rolling out two new models and two updates to its ThinkPad X1 lineup, joining the X1 Fold and X1 Nano released late last year, which is the lightest ThinkPad at the moment at 1.99 pounds (907 grams).

The main attraction for this year's announcements is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, which Lenovo says is its thinnest ThinkPad ever at just over 11mm (0.4 inch). It also weighs just 2.5 pounds (1.2 kg). The convertible two-in-one has a 13.5-inch 2K 450-nit display with a 3:2 aspect ratio (something I'm seeing a lot more of on business laptops, along with 16:10 displays).

Aside from its slender build and being covered in titanium material, the two-in-one has an IR camera for touchless sign-ins as well as a fingerprint reader and is 5G ready. It's expected to be available to order later this month starting at $1,899, which roughly converts to AU$2,460 and £1,400.

Joining the X1 Titanium is the all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, a 12.3-inch tablet with a detachable backlit keyboard. It, too, has a 3:2 aspect ratio and it's designed to survive extreme heat and cold, dust, drops, spills and impacts. It's also 5G-ready, which makes this sound like a pretty good option for commercial field use.

Lenovo also updated its ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga, moving them both to 16:10-aspect-ratio displays with low blue light and integrated fingerprint readers on the power buttons (something I hope shows up on the next Yoga 9 models). And, like the others, there's optional 5G wireless.

All of these are running on 11th-gen Intel processors and are part of the chipmaker's Evo platform, which lets you know you're going to get a laptop that meets real-world mobile performance goals like long battery life, great wireless and an instant-on work experience.