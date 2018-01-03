Lenovo

With its newest ThinkPad X, T and L series business laptops and two-in-ones, Lenovo is doing a little extra to keep peepers and creepers from getting at you and your data.

Along with match-on-sensor touch fingerprint readers and IR cameras for facial recognition to make sign-ins easy while keeping your system secure, Lenovo has added physical webcam covers to the new models. Several of the laptops are available with Intel vPro processors, too, for encryption and remote manageability.

All of the new models feature eighth-generation Intel Core series processors as well as USB-C power adapters for universal charging regardless of what series you go with or your IT department doles out. They also have a new docking design with a slide-to-connect mechanism that works with most 12-, 14- and 15-inch ThinkPads.

ThinkPad X series

Lenovo

The ThinkPad X series systems are designed for mobility. The ultraportable 12.5-inch X280, for example, weighs in at 2.6 pounds (1.2 kg) and is 0.7-inch thick (17.4 mm) while still being MIL-SPEC tested for durability. Lenovo promises up to 13 hours of battery life and it has a RapidCharge feature that will get you up to an 80 percent full with just 60 minutes of charging.

The 13.3-inch X380 Yoga is just slightly larger and heavier at 3.1 pounds (1.4 kg), but gains the flexibility of a two-in-one design with a pen-enabled full-HD touchscreen and room for a larger battery that can potentially run the PC for up to 13.6 hours.

The ThinkPad X280 starts at $999, while the X380 Yoga starts at $1,459 and both will be available later this month. Those prices convert to about AU$1,275 and AU$1,860 or £740 and £1,080.

ThinkPad T series

Lenovo

The new ThinkPad T series models include the 14-inch T480 and T480s and the 15-inch T580. The T480 has dual batteries (one removable, one internal) for up to 14.5 hours of battery life, but you pay the price in weight: 3.5 pounds or 1.6 kg. The 480s has an integrated battery that runs for up to 13.5 hours, but weighs 2.9 pounds or 1.3 kg. Both are available with either integrated Intel UHD 620 or Nvidia GeForce MX150 discrete graphics.

The T580 is essentially a 15-inch version of the T480. However, that larger body allows for larger dual batteries (again, one integrated and one removable) that Lenovo says will let this thing run for up to 27 hours.

Available in January, the ThinkPad T480 starts at $989, with the T480s coming in at $1,269. The T580 starts at $1,079. Those prices in Australia convert to AU$1,260 and AU$1,620 for the T480 and T480s and AU$1,375 for the T580. In the UK, those prices are approximately £730, £940 and £800.

ThinkPad L series

Lenovo

The L series is the more budget-friendly ThinkPad line available in 14- and 15-inch versions (L480 and L580) and new a 13.3-inch size (L380) that you can get as a clamshell or two-in-one Yoga design (L380 Yoga). Along with eighth-gen Intel Core processors, the L480 and L580 are available with integrated Intel UHD 620 or discrete AMD Radeon 530 graphics. The L380/L380 Yoga have integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics.

Also arriving in January, the ThinkPad L380 starts at $609, the ThinkPad L380 Yoga at $1,049, L480 at $779 and L580 at $769. In the UK, those prices convert to around £450, £775, £575 and £570. For Australia, they convert to AU$775, AU$1,340, AU$995 and AU$980.