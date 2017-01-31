Here's what tech has to say about Trump's immigration ban

Lenovo is one of the last companies still churning out cool and reasonably priced Android tablets worth buying, and it looks like it may be adding another to its list.

A mysterious model popped up on benchmarking website Geekbench with the model number TB-8703F. By the looks of the specs listed, it could be a newer version of the Lenovo Tab 3.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Speculated specs

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Qualcomm 625 processor

3GB of RAM

64GB of storage

8-megapixel rear camera; 5-megapixels front camera

If this is indeed a follow up to the Lenovo Tab 3, which came in both 7- and 8-inch models, bargain basement pricing is expected. The Lenovo Tab 3 tablets also came in affordable LTE versions.

When asked for comment, Lenovo couldn't confirm anything at the time. With Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona only a month away, we'll probably hear official word on the new tablet soon.