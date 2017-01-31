Lenovo is one of the last companies still churning out cool and reasonably priced Android tablets worth buying, and it looks like it may be adding another to its list.
A mysterious model popped up on benchmarking website Geekbench with the model number TB-8703F. By the looks of the specs listed, it could be a newer version of the Lenovo Tab 3.
Speculated specs
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Qualcomm 625 processor
- 3GB of RAM
- 64GB of storage
- 8-megapixel rear camera; 5-megapixels front camera
If this is indeed a follow up to the Lenovo Tab 3, which came in both 7- and 8-inch models, bargain basement pricing is expected. The Lenovo Tab 3 tablets also came in affordable LTE versions.
When asked for comment, Lenovo couldn't confirm anything at the time. With Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona only a month away, we'll probably hear official word on the new tablet soon.