CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

New Mutants trailer Samsung Neon Australia Fires Golden Globes Vizio's first OLED TV 5G at CES

Lenovo stuck an e-ink display on a laptop lid because why not?

The ThinkBook Plus feeds your screen addiction even when your laptop is closed.

Listen
- 01:20
Lenovo ThinkBook Plus
James Martin/CNET
This story is part of CES 2020, our complete coverage of the showroom floor and the hottest new tech gadgets around.

Lenovo always seems to have a couple CES products that think totally outside the box, but this is more literal than I'm used to. On the cover of the 13.3-inch ThinkBook Plus is a secondary 10.8-inch e-ink display "on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed allowing them to stay focused during meetings." 

Now, I question whether anything that delivers notifications, even when closed, will allow you to stay focused in meetings. But being able to quickly jot down action items that can then sync with Microsoft OneNote -- without unlocking a phone or opening a laptop -- sounds good to me. Plus, you can customize it with your own screensaver. 

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo's future-forward laptops are packed with folding...
4:57

Aside from the e-ink display, the ThinkBook Plus is a fairly straightforward 13.3-inch ultraportable business laptop. 

  • Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
  • Integrated Intel UHD graphics
  • 8GB or 16GB of memory
  • 256GB or 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
  • Full HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage
  • Power button with integrated fingerprint reader, webcam privacy shutter and TPM 2.0 for security

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available in March, starting at $1,199 (about £910 or AU$1,730).

See also

CES 2020