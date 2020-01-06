Lenovo always seems to have a couple CES products that think totally outside the box, but this is more literal than I'm used to. On the cover of the 13.3-inch ThinkBook Plus is a secondary 10.8-inch e-ink display "on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed allowing them to stay focused during meetings."
Now, I question whether anything that delivers notifications, even when closed, will allow you to stay focused in meetings. But being able to quickly jot down action items that can then sync with Microsoft OneNote -- without unlocking a phone or opening a laptop -- sounds good to me. Plus, you can customize it with your own screensaver.
Aside from the e-ink display, the ThinkBook Plus is a fairly straightforward 13.3-inch ultraportable business laptop.
- Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor
- Integrated Intel UHD graphics
- 8GB or 16GB of memory
- 256GB or 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD
- Full HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage
- Power button with integrated fingerprint reader, webcam privacy shutter and TPM 2.0 for security
The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available in March, starting at $1,199 (about £910 or AU$1,730).
CES 2020
-
reading•Lenovo stuck an e-ink display on a laptop lid because why not?
-
Jan 6•You can move this prosthetic hand with your mind
-
Jan 6•Qualcomm eyes self-driving cars with Snapdragon Ride Platform at CES 2020
-
Jan 6•Lenovo doubles up on 2-in-1 Chromebooks at CES 2020
-
Jan 6•Qualcomm's Snapdragon Ride wants to power tomorrow's self-driving car tech
-
•See All
Discuss: Lenovo stuck an e-ink display on a laptop lid because why not?
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.