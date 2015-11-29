Lenovo and Razer partner on new range of gaming PCs and hardware

China-based PC manufacturer Lenovo is getting ready to show its game face with some help from gaming specialist Razer.

Announced at DreamHack Winter 2015 in Sweden, the first product from the partnership will be the Razer Edition of the Lenovo Y Series gaming desktop. Not much is known about the product, but images show a Y series tower case sporting Razer's iconic green glow, along with its customisable 'Chroma' lighting at the base.

Lenovo, which is the top seller of PCs in the world today, first unveiled the Y Series at the IFA trade show in September this year. Razer made its first product, a gaming mouse, in 1998 and is today well-known for its gaming peripherals and the Razer Blade gaming laptop series.

There are two Y series desktops currently offered by Lenovo, the Y700 and Y900, as well as six gaming laptops and some accessories.

It's unclear exactly what technologies Razer will bring to the partnership. In a press statement Lenovo said that Razer would "enhance the immersive experience for gamers." Razer has a number of proprietary software products designed around in-game chat, gaming audio and a cloud service for game settings, all of which may prove to be of high interest to Lenovo.

The first of the Razer Edition series will be launched at CES 2016 in January, with "multiple new designs and products" coming from the partners in the near future.