Lenovo is slashing prices on a swath of laptops and PCs during its Presidents Day sale. The sale started Monday and runs through next Sunday, Feb. 23. You'll find steep discounts on ThinkPads, IdeaPads, Yogas and more.

To help you find the best bargains, I've scoured Lenovo's offerings and picked five of the best deals available now. See below for my five picks, and you can check out all of the .

Lenovo It's neither the thinnest nor lightest ThinkPad, and it runs on an older eighth-gen Core i5 processor, but the ThinkPad T480 is about the least expensive ThinkPad you'll find. It features the Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Battery life isn't likely to be great with a tiny three-cell, 24-watt-hour battery. The 14-inch display does not offer touch support but has a 1,920x1,080 resolution. The CPU is older and the 8GB of RAM is average, but getting a 512GB SSD at this price is a boon. Plus, you get the fantastic ThinkPad keyboard and security features.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Yoga C940 model delivers an eighth-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode and is both crisp and bright, with a 4K resolution and a rated 500-nit max brightness.

Lenovo The ThinkPad T495s is the AMD version of the Intel-based ThinkPad T490s. These ThinkPad T Series models with the "s" suffix are the thinnest and lightest models in Lenovo's fleet without venturing into pricey ThinkPad X1 Carbon territory. This model features an AMD Ryzen 5 Pro processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. (For the same price, you can get a ThinkPad T495s with a Ryzen 7 Pro CPU but only a 256GB SSD. Given the choice, I'd opt for a slight decrease in speed for double the storage capacity.) The 14-inch display does not offer touch support but has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution.

Joshua Goldman/CNET This clearance model features an older eighth-gen Core i7 CPU but an ample 16GB of RAM and a roomy 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode and features a 2,560x1,440 resolution, which will look incredibly sharp on a 14-inch screen without exacting the same toll on battery life as a 4K display would. And battery life should be pretty good from the four-cell, 54-watt-hour battery.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Gen 8 models were announced last month, which makes it a great time to find a deal on a Gen 7 version of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, which CNET loved, calling it "a best-in-class ultraportable that combines premium design appeal with business-grade privacy and security features." This seventh-gen configuration features a current, 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch touchscreen has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th gen) review.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new sale prices and deal availability.