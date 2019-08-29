Lenovo polishes Chromebook line for IFA

Lori Grunin/CNET

In time for the IFA show in Berlin, Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: the sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-one as well as the IdeaPad S340 and S540 Windows laptop sport slightly more streamlined designs and new sizes, while the updated IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one gets a striking new organic design.

The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in new colors -- pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel. It's also getting a 15-inch big brother which will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920x1,080 screen.

The 11-inch C340 starts at $290 and 14-inch S340 at $250; both are slated to ship in September. The 15-inch will follow in October starting at $430.

The company's IdeaPad S340 laptop gets either a bump to 10th-generation Comet Lake processors or a version with AMD processors up to Ryzen 7, and the IdeaPad S540 line, which currently has 14- and 15-inch models, will be getting a 13-inch little brother in October starting at $1,000.

For less nomadic users, the new IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one tackles the iMac with a new 27-inch version and a striking redesign for both the 24- and 27-inch models that includes a Qi wireless charging pad in the base, an optional touchscreen and a QHD display option for the larger model and AMD Radeon RX560 discrete graphics, which are popular for higher-end in all-in-ones.

The 24-inch starts at $800 and the 27-inch at $1,300; both are coming in September.



