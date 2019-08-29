Lenovo polishes Chromebook line for IFA

In time for the IFA show in Berlin, Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: the sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-one as well as the IdeaPad S340 and S540 Windows laptop sport slightly more streamlined designs and new sizes, while the updated IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one gets a striking new organic design.
The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in new colors -- pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel. It's also getting a 15-inch big brother which will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920x1,080 screen.
The 11-inch C340 starts at $290 and 14-inch S340 at $250; both are slated to ship in September. The 15-inch will follow in October starting at $430.
The company's IdeaPad S340 laptop gets either a bump to 10th-generation Comet Lake processors or a version with AMD processors up to Ryzen 7, and the IdeaPad S540 line, which currently has 14- and 15-inch models, will be getting a 13-inch little brother in October starting at $1,000.
For less nomadic users, the new IdeaCentre A540 all-in-one tackles the iMac with a new 27-inch version and a striking redesign for both the 24- and 27-inch models that includes a Qi wireless charging pad in the base, an optional touchscreen and a QHD display option for the larger model and AMD Radeon RX560 discrete graphics, which are popular for higher-end in all-in-ones.
The 24-inch starts at $800 and the 27-inch at $1,300; both are coming in September.
Other announcements include:
- The Lenovo L28u monitor, a 28-inch 4K IPS model with AMD FreeSync support. It's $300 and coming in November.
- The Lenovo G34w Gaming Monitor, a 1500R curved 234-inch model with 3,440x1,440 resolution. It won't be available until February and will start at $480.
- The Lenovo Tab M7 and M8 add more tools for family sharing and parental controls, plus reduced blue-light technologies for the screens. They start at $90 and will ship in October.
