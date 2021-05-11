Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i Pro, Legion 5i gaming laptops pack in latest from Intel, Nvidia

Lenovo

Lenovo announced new gaming laptops in its Legion line on Tuesday. The new models have new processors from Intel as well as some with the latest mobile graphics chips from Nvidia, which were also announced Tuesday.

The Lenovo Legion 7i features the world's first 16-inch WQXGA-resolution display (2560x1600 pixels) on a gaming laptop. It has a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 165Hz refresh rate, a 3-millisecond response time, 500-nit brightness and 100% sRGB color gamut. Its keyboard will also feature per-key RGB lighting powered by Corsair's iCue software.

Configuration options will include:

11th-gen Intel Core i7, i9 H-series processors

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 3070 or 3080 GPU

Up to 32GB of memory

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD



Lenovo will also offer a Legion 5i Pro with the same display as the 7i but configurations steer toward midrange. Processors include the Intel Core i7-11400H or i7-11800H and graphics options start with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 and stop with the RTX 3070. It also loses the 7i's RGB keyboard lighting in favor of either a white or blue backlight.

Lenovo

If 1440p or 1080p gaming is good enough for you, though, there will also be a non-Pro Legion 5i that offers the same configuration options as the Pro, but with 15.6-inch displays. You'll have your choice of a WQHD (2560x1440) or FHD (1920x1080) displays with 165Hz refresh rate, 300-nit brightness and 100%sRGB color gamut. There will be two other lesser quality FHD displays available on this model so you'll have to really pay attention to what you're getting before you buy. Want to go bigger? A 17-inch Legion 5i will be available also with an FHD 17.3-inch display with either a 144Hz or 60Hz refresh rate.

Lenovo also announced an esports 24.5-inch gaming monitor, the Legion Y25g-30, with a 1080p resolution, 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms response rate, 99% sRGB color gamut and 400-nit brightness.

Pricing and availability were not immediately available.