Lenovo laptop deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for only $1,000, a Yoga 7i for $710 and more

Lenovo's annual Presidents Day sale is still going. You'll find huge price cuts on all variety of laptops, from business-class ThinkPads to two-in-one convertible Yogas to high-powered Legion gaming laptops.

For my money, the best deal going is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8, the company's flagship business laptop. It usually costs premium money, but its price is currently slashed by an astonishing $1,700, bringing it down to a very reasonable $1,000. It lacks the latest Intel silicon and the company's Evo platform, but it serves up ample memory and solid-state storage capacity inside the solidly rugged yet incredibly thin X1 Carbon chassis.

Lenovo's new Yoga 7i and 9i two-in-one convertibles are also both on sale along with our favorite premium business convertible, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. For gamers, there are high-powered Legion Y540 and Legion 7i gaming laptops on sale.

You'll need discount codes for some of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can get Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad for only $1,000 with code THINKPRESDAY. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. This ThinkPad T14 model has a 14-inch screen powered by a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display features 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution but is rated for only 250 nits of brightness, which should suffice for all but the most sun-drenched offices. You can get it for less than $1,000 with code THINKDEAL.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model gives you an eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen has an FHD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Lenovo's new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop/tablet is already on sale with code ELECTYOGA5. It features the same design as the Yoga C740 it replaces but inside has received an update to Intel's 11th-gen CPUs. This sale model features an 11th-gen Core i5 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 15-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Yoga 7i gets Intel's Evo label, which means among other things that the laptop has oodles of battery life, fast-charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium two-in-one convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $400 with code ELECTYOGA4 on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminum sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code ELECTLEGION4 features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 144Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.

Lenovo The Legion Y540 lacks the aluminum chassis of the higher-end Legion 7i but packs a punch inside its molded-plastic enclosure. You can save $450 on this model that features a ninth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics. The 15.6-inch display features a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. You miss out on next-gen RTX graphics and a faster 120Hz or 144Hz display, but this budget gaming laptop will let you play Fortnite and other casual games at 1080p and 60 frames per second.