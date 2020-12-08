Lenovo laptop deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $935 or Legion 7i for $1,275 and more

Deal Savings Price















Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but Lenovo still has a wide array of laptops on sale for the holidays. You'll find huge price cuts across the board, including discounts of as much as $2,000 off models from the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 line, along with a configuration from the previous X1 Carbon Gen 7 series. Currently, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $935 or the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for $1,200. In addition, there are deep discounts to be had on Lenovo's two-in-one convertible tablet-laptops, including the stellar ThinkPad X1 Yoga. Got a gamer on your holiday shopping list? There are high-powered Legion gaming laptops on sale, too.

You'll need discount codes for these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. With that small caveat noted, let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep updating this page with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can save more than $2,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKHOLIDAY. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and an impressive 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted with code CYBERCLEAR15. It offers an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch display features a 2K (2,560x1,440pixel) resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo Lenovo's ThinkPad T series is second only to the company's flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad pecking order. This discounted model has a 14-inch screen powered by an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The display is crisp and bright with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and is rated for 300 nits of brightness.

Lenovo The ThinkPad T490S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T490 but not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is on sale for less than $1,000 and features a eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The 14-inch display has a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and 300 nits of brightness. The CPU is two generations old but should have no trouble with general office tasks.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration is only $790 and features an eighth-gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model gives you an 8th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen has a 2K resolution and 300 nits of brightness. You can save more than $2,000 with code CYBERCLEAR15. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's premium two-in-one delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. This 14-inch model is on sale; you can save $500 with code JUSTINTIME16. It features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris graphics. The 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode, has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Josh Goldman/CNET It's not quite as thin and lightweight as its high-end sibling, the Yoga C940, but the Yoga C740 still has an all-metal chassis and a premium look and feel. And while it doesn't have all the extras of the C940, you still get features like pen support and a privacy shutter for the webcam. You can save $170 on this 14-inch model with code JUSTINTIME2. It features a 10th-gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Lenovo isn't likely the first name you think of when it comes to gaming laptops, but this midrange gaming machine is a terrific value at its current sale price. You can save $500 right now with code MERRYGAMING on a Legion 5i gaming laptop that features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The RTX 2060 is the budget card in Nvidia's RTX lineup and offers excellent performance at this price, along with ray tracing, which reproduces the way light behaves in the real world to give games a more photorealistic look. The laptop also supplies a roomy 1TB SSD for storage. The 15.6-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and a speedy 240Hz refresh rate, and is rated for an impressive 500 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Trade the Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminium sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code MERRYGAMING features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. The FHD display isn't quite as fast and bright as the above 5i model but should deliver the goods for most gamers with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of brightness.