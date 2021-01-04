Lenovo laptop deals: Get a ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $850, Yoga 7i for $900 and more

Deal Savings Price













Lenovo is starting off the new year by offering deep discounts on a wide array of laptops. You'll find huge price cuts across the board, including savings of up to $2,000 off models from the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 line, along with a configuration from the previous X1 Carbon Gen 7 series. Currently, you can get a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for only $850 or a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for a reasonable $1,200. Lenovo's new Yoga 7i and 9i 2-in-1 convertibles are also both on sale. And for gamers, there's a high-powered Legion 7i gaming laptop on sale, too.

You'll need discount codes for most of these Lenovo deals, which we've listed below, but they should appear on the Lenovo page, too. Now let's dive into the deals and find you a new Lenovo laptop. We'll keep this page updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo You can save more than $2,000 on Lenovo's flagship ThinkPad with code THINKHOLIDAY. It features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. The 14-inch display offers full HD resolution and an impressive 400 nits of brightness.

Sarah Tew/CNET There isn't much that separates the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen series from preceding Gen 7 models. It features a CPU that's now two generations old, but this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 configuration is deeply discounted with code THINKBOXING. It offers an eighth-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 14-inch display features full HD resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness. It's rare to find a ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 model priced this low. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review.

Lenovo The ThinkPad T490S is a slimmer version of the ThinkPad T490 but not quite as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is on sale for less than $1,000 and features a eighth-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch display has a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution and 400 nits of brightness. The CPU is two generations old but should have no trouble with general office tasks.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET It's not quite as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and its display is a smidge smaller, but the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. This configuration is only $790, with no code needed, and features an eighth-gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 300 nits of brightness.

Joshua Goldman/CNET Our favorite two-in-one laptop for the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts an abundance of hardware options and security features wrapped up in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model gives you an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also includes the ThinkPad Pen Pro. The 14-inch screen has a FHD resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Read our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 review.

Lenovo's new midrange 2-in-1 convertible laptop/tablet is already on sale. It features the same design as the Yoga C740 it replaces but inside received an update to Intel's 11th-gen CPUs. This model is $250 off with code HAPPYNEWYOGA5 and features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 14-inch touch display can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Yoga 7i gets Intel's Evo label, which means among other things the laptop has oodles of battery life, fast-charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly.

Josh Goldman/CNET Lenovo's new premium 2-in-1 convertible features 11th-gen Intel processors for better performance and battery life, but the rest of the package sticks to last year's script for the Yoga C940. You can save $300 with code HAPPYNEWYOGA8 on this 14-inch configuration that features an 11th-gen Core i7 chip, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read our Lenovo Yoga 9i review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Lenovo's premium, previous-generation two-in-one delivers 10th-gen Intel processors and is designed to instantly wake from sleep, one of the phonelike features it received courtesy of Intel's Project Athena. You can get the C940 with a 14- or 15-inch display. This 14-inch model is on sale; you can save $450 with code HAPPYNEWYOGA13. It features a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 12GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris graphics. The 14-inch touchscreen can be rotated 360 degrees into tablet mode, has a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and is rated for 400 nits of brightness.

Lenovo Trade the lower-end Legion 5i's plastic chassis for all-aluminium sleekness and you get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code LEGIONDARYNEWYEAR3 features a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. If offers lots of fast storage with a 1TB SSD and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display should be fast and bright: It has a 240Hz refresh rate and is rated for 500 nits of brightness.