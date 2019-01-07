Lenovo joins the 49-inch monitor club at CES 2019

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

It's a little late to the game to launch its first 49-inch monitors, but Lenovo adds some novelties for its market debut at CES 2019. The two models, the ThinkVision P44W and the Legion Y44W Gaming Monitor, are identical where it counts: the same panel, the same connections and the same neat features.

They differ by the stands, a flashy v-shaped base that's typical of its ilk for the Legion gaming display and a boring, basic black one for the businessminded ThinkVision. Also the prices -- when they ship in April, the Legion will be $1,200; the ThinkVision, $1,300.

Lenovo's twists: a small connection hub in the front that pops down with a push to accommodate two USB-A devices and a headphone jack, and a removable speaker that's designed to encircle the base of the stand (shown in the top photo). The hub is especially convenient to pop down when you need to quickly copy some files from a USB drive.

Otherwise, their specs are the same. To wit:

ThinkVision P44W and Legion Y44W specs Panel type WVA Backlight type LED Size (diagonal) 43.4 Curve radius 1800R Resolution 3,840x1,200 Aspect ratio 32:10 Pixel pitch (mm) 0.31 Maximum gamut 99% sRGB Typical brightness (nits) 450 peak HDR DisplayHDR 400 Sync standard FreeSync 2 Maximum vertical refresh rate (at HD or higher resolution) 144Hz Gray/gray response time (milliseconds) 4ms HDMI 2 x 2.0 DVI No USB-C (out) Yes USB-C (in) Yes USB Type-A (out) 4 x USB 3.0 USB 3.0 (in) No Thunderbolt No DisplayPort 1 x 1.4, 1 x USB-C Alternate Mode Speakers Yes (detachable) Headphone jack Yes Release date April 2019

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The other notable monitor reveal is the Legion Y27gg, a 27-inch 2,560x1,440 G-Sync display with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms pixel response time. It uses a TN panel, which is why it's so fast. Lenovo plans to ship it in April as well, for $1,000.

Connections include HDMI, DisplayPort, four USB-A and an audio combo jack. It also has that clever speaker surrounding the base.

