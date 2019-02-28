Lenovo IdeaPad 730S review: Thinner, lighter MacBook Air alternative

At 2.4 pounds (1.1 kg) and 11.9 mm thick (0.5 inch), the 13.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 730S is lighter and thinner than the current MacBook Air. Its quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, faster 2,400MHz memory and speedy Samsung PCIe solid-state drive give it better performance than the Air, too. Plus, it's less expensive, starting at $825, although the configuration reviewed here is just $770 at the moment.

I know what you're thinking, though: There's no alternative to a MacBook Air (or any Apple computer for that matter) because the others don't run MacOS. That is certainly true, so if you're looking for an apples-to-apples alternative -- no pun intended -- this won't do the trick. Nor will any other Windows laptop, really.

However, if you're not tied to MacOS for one reason or another, the IdeaPad 730S with Windows 10 ( ) is one of the best alternatives to a MacBook Air you'll find.

Lenovo IdeaPad 730S (81JB0004US) Price as reviewed $999 Display size/resolution 13.3-inch 1,920x1,080-pixel display CPU 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U PC memory 8GB DDR3 SDRAM 2,400MHz Graphics 128MB Intel UHD Graphics 620 Storage 256GB PCIe SSD Networking 802.11ac Wi-Fi wireless; Bluetooth 4.1 Operating system Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

The IdeaPad 730S started life back at IFA 2018 as the Yoga S730 as part of Lenovo switching its Yoga brand from strictly convertibles to being its premium line and adding an S and C to the names for "slim" clamshells and "convertible" two-in-ones. In fact, in the UK it's still the Yoga S730 and starts at £899. It's not currently available under either name in Australia.

That's the long way of saying the 730S has a more premium look and feel than Lenovo's entry-level IdeaPads. The iron-gray aluminum body is understated, as is the Lenovo branding, which is reduced to nothing more than a small tag on the lid's edge and a barely visible stamp at the bottom left of the bright and colorful full-HD display.

The keyboard is comfortable with a nice pop to the keys (and I doubt a little dust will shut it down). The silky-smooth touchpad is responsive as well without sending your cursor skittering across the screen from an errant palm. Even the speakers sound more full than you'll find on competing ultraportables due in part to the Dolby Atmos audio tuning. And despite the thin bezels around the display's top and sides, the webcam is above the display.

Like a lot of superslim laptops, the 730S only has a combo headphone jack and USB-C ports: two USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 (one with always-on charging) and one USB-C 3.1 Gen 1. Unfortunately that means you'll need to buy dongles or a dock if you need a USB-A port, a memory card reader, an external display or whatever else.

On the upside, you can charge the laptop through any of the USB-C ports. You can also enable Lenovo's Rapid Charge feature to get your battery up to 80 percent in an hour, which works and it's great. Battery life is overall good, too, coming in at 8 hours and 8 minutes in our streaming video test. This is where the Air comes out ahead, running for 10 hours and 46 minutes in the same test. But that comes at the cost of a less powerful processor.

Video playback battery drain test (streaming minutes) Dell XPS 13 (2018) 738 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 671 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 2018) 646 Acer Swift 7 561 Lenovo IdeaPad 730S 488 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

The IdeaPad 730S isn't built for extreme performance and doesn't necessarily have the speed to handle everything. For everyday use for work and school, though, it doesn't disappoint for the price.

The 730S works fine for day-to-day tasks like web browsing, word processing and streaming video. Basic photo and video editing? Sure, no problem, but anything more demanding and you'll want discrete graphics, a faster processor and something with a more efficient cooling system.

To get this laptop so thin, Lenovo designed the cooling fan to pull air in through the keyboard. Under continued heavy load it struggled to stay cool even with the fan going full blast. But again, for basic use that's not really an issue and overall the design choice pays off.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 730S proves you don't need to spend more than $1,000 to get some of the benefits of an upscale ultraportable. Especially one that's light enough and small enough that you'll forget it's even in your bag.

Geekbench 4 (multicore) Lenovo IdeaPad 730S 12,905 Dell XPS 13 (2018) 12,855 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 11,983 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 2018) 7,870 Acer Swift 7 6,027 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

Cinebench R15 CPU (multicore) Dell XPS 13 (2018) 629 Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 589 Lenovo IdeaPad 730S 537 Acer Swift 7 263 Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 2018) 253 Note: Longer bars indicate better performance

System configurations Lenovo IdeaPad 730S Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8265U; 8GB DDR3 SDRAM 2,400MHz; 128MB dedicated Intel UHD Graphics 620; 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 2018) Apple MacOS Mojave 10.14; 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8210Y; 8GB DDR3 SDRAM 2,133MHz; 1,536MB dedicated Intel UHD Graphics 617; 256GB SSD Dell XPS 13 (2018) Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.8GHz Intel Core i7-8550U; 8GB DDR4 SDRAM 1,866MHz; 128MB dedicated Intel HD Graphics 620; 256GB SSD Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8250U; 8GB DDR4 SDRAM 1,866MHz; 128MB dedicated Intel UHD Graphics 620; 256GB SSD Acer Swift 7 Microsoft Windows 10 Home (64-bit); 1.3GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75; 8GB DDR3 SDRAM 1,866MHz; 128MB dedicated Intel HD Graphics 615; 256GB SSD