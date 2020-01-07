Lenovo's E Ink laptop lid feeds your screen addiction even when your ThinkBook is closed

James Martin/CNET

Lenovo always seems to have a couple CES products that think totally outside the box, but this is more literal than I'm used to. On the cover of the 13.3-inch ThinkBook Plus is a secondary 10.8-inch E Ink display "on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed allowing them to stay focused during meetings."

Now, I question whether anything that delivers notifications, even when closed, will allow you to stay focused in meetings. But being able to quickly jot down action items that can then sync with Microsoft OneNote -- without unlocking a phone or opening a laptop -- sounds good to me. Plus, you can customize it with your own screensaver.

Aside from the E Ink display, the ThinkBook Plus is a fairly straightforward 13.3-inch ultraportable business laptop.

Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor



Integrated Intel UHD graphics



8GB or 16GB of memory



256GB or 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD



Full HD display with 100% sRGB color gamut coverage



Power button with integrated fingerprint reader, webcam privacy shutter and TPM 2.0 for security

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is expected to be available in March, starting at $1,199 (about £910 or AU$1,730 converted).

Originally published Jan. 6.