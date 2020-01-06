Lenovo doubles up on 2-in-1 Chromebooks at CES 2020

Lenovo

CES 2020

With Android apps able to run on Chromebooks, it's become increasingly valuable to have one that not only has a touchscreen, but can convert into a tablet. That's what the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook and IdeaPad Duet Chromebook have in common. As shown at CES 2020, it's how they do it that separates them.

The IdeaPad Duet is a detachable two-in-one, so it's essentially a tablet Chromebook with a bright 400-nit, 10.1-inch FHD display. It's bundled with a full-size removable keyboard with a touchpad. The Duet comes with a cover with a built-in kickstand when you want to work or play games or stream video hands-free and there's an optional active pen for drawing or writing on the screen.

Available in May starting at $280, its specs suggest it won't be for power users, with components such as the MediaTek Helio P60T processor that's best for battery life (Lenovo says it'll run for up to 10 hours), up to 4GB of memory and up to 128GB eMMC flash memory for storage.

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo's future-forward laptops are packed with folding...

Lenovo

The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook would be the way to go if you need better performance. The Flex 5 is built around a 13-inch FHD 300-nit touchscreen with pen support and will have:

Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor



Intel integrated UHD graphics

Up to 8GB of memory

Up to 128GB PCIe SSD

Lenovo says the Flex 5 will also have Wi-Fi 6, a Thunderbolt 3 port and up to 10 hours of battery life. It's expected in June for around $360.