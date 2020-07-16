Lenovo brings AMD to its gaming laptops

Lenovo

It's a big week for AMD and Lenovo's partnership: On Wednesday, the two co-launched the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro processor for Lenovo's new ThinkStation P620, and Thursday, Lenovo followed up with new gaming systems. They're essentially variations on the Intel-based systems announced in May.

The laptop CPU of choice for the laptops is unsurprisingly AMD's Ryzen 4000 H series, the current-gen equivalent of the 10th-gen Intel H versions. They all can be configured with up to the Ryzen 7 4800H. The desktop incorporates the Ryzen 7 X series, AMD's counterpart to Intel's K series, topping out at the 16-core Ryzen 7 3950X.

The Legion 5 15-inch with GeForce GTX GPUs is available now starting at $760; with GeForce RTX, it will begin shipping in August starting at $1,020. The 17-inch model ships in September starting at $1,090.

You'll be able to get the IdeaPad Gaming 3 some time this month starting at $660, and the Legion Tower 5 desktop is coming in October beginning at $830. The starting prices are significantly lower than those of the current Intel models.

Two of the new models, the Legion 5P and IdeaCentre Gaming 5, won't be available in North America.