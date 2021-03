Lenovo

Lenovo is teaming up with Barnes & Noble for its next tablet, the Chinese tech company revealed Friday. The Nook 10-inch HD Tablet is scheduled to come out in early April with a starting price of $130.

The Android tablet has an 85% screen-to-body ratio and lets you access the Nook eBook store to track down your next read. It weighs a little less than one pound and has 32GB of storage, which you can expand with an SD card.

You should get about 10 hours use out of a single charge, Lenovo said.